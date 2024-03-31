SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

