SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.