SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPL alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PPL by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPL by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 209,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.