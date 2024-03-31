SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 494,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 234,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

