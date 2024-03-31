SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

