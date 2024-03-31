SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GM stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

