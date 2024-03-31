SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $94.26 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

