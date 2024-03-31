SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.08 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

