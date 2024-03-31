SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $252,224,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $138,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.