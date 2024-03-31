SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $10,807,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

