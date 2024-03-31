SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

