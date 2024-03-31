SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AES by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Up 3.9 %

AES opened at $17.93 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.