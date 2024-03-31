SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

