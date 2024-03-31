SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corning by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

