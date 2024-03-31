SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vontier by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $6,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

