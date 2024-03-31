SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 757,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

