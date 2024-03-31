Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 88,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3,845.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

