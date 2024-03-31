SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

SelectQuote Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.70. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 271.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 88.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

