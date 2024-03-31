SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) vs. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Critical Comparison

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SemiLEDs and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 558.88%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.98 million 1.21 -$2.69 million ($0.56) -2.61 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.44 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares SemiLEDs and Tigo Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -46.78% -166.93% -19.69% Tigo Energy N/A -55.89% -19.15%

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

