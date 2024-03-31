Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.6 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Semtech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.