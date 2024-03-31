Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.28 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.040-0.040 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $32.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.