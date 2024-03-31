Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Posts Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$34.61 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of C$166.73 million during the quarter.
Senvest Capital Stock Performance
Senvest Capital stock opened at C$285.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$305.61. Senvest Capital has a 52 week low of C$280.00 and a 52 week high of C$327.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.
Senvest Capital Company Profile
