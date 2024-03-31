SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.