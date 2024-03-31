Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Decreases By 11.8%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AITR opened at $10.28 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

