Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Decreases By 11.8%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of AITR opened at $10.28 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
