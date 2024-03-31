Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Drops By 11.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $149.45 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.