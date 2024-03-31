Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Expands By 63.0%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCMDF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.83.

About DATA Communications Management



DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

