Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Expands By 63.0%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
DATA Communications Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS DCMDF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.83.
About DATA Communications Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.