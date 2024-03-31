Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Expands By 64.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ETG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

