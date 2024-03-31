Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Expands By 64.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
