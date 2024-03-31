Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Decreases By 15.4%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

