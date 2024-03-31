Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 63.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $16,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

