Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Drops By 12.7%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.