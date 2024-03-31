Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Drops By 15.5%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at LCNB

In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LCNB news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $133,651. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LCNB by 898.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

