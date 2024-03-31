Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Drops By 31.1%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,835,500 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
