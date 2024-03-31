Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Grows By 27.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.86 on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.
About Symrise
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.