Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Rises By 44.6%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLNE stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

