Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 19.4%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $6.57 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
