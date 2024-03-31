Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 19.4%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $6.57 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

