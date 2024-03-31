SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SilverSun Technologies

In related news, CEO Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $115,521.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,225 in the last three months. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.