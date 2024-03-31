SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

