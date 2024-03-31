Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.89 and last traded at $161.60. Approximately 10,106,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,203,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

