SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 30,108,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 59,203,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

