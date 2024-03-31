Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $18.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.