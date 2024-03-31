SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.89. 39,553,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 99,839,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

