Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-19.05%
|-91.69%
|-23.25%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-33.68%
|-257.75%
|-13.39%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-15.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|$1.57 billion
|$45.72 million
|238.38
Risk & Volatility
Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sow Good Competitors
|510
|2169
|2847
|46
|2.44
As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Sow Good Company Profile
Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.
