SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Plans Dividend of $0.12

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA EMHC opened at $24.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.