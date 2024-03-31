SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 7.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

