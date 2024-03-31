Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $67.22 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
