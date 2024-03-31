Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $67.22 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

