Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 855,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.