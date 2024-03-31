Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SGBLY stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.