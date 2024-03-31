State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $211.91 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

