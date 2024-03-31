State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.61 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

