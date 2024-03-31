State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $536.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.91 and its 200-day moving average is $476.36.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

